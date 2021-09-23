Apollo Names Matt Michelini as Head of Asia-Pacific to Lead the Firm’s Continued Expansion in the Region

Commenting on the market opportunity, Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “We have been building our presence across Asia-Pacific for many years and this appointment underscores the significant opportunities for growth still ahead. These are markets where banks still provide most savings products and drive credit formation. There is a dearth of yield options for institutional and individual investors, creating strong demand for our alternative strategies to serve as fixed income replacement. And on the asset management side, we are equally bullish on the growth potential of our Credit and Hybrid businesses as more and more companies turn to non-bank lending and capital solutions.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that it has named Senior Partner Matt Michelini as Head of Asia-Pacific, overseeing the Firm’s investment and non-investment activities as well as external relationships in Asia-Pacific, covering all sub-regions and products. He will continue in his role as Global Co-Head of Apollo Hybrid Value and support the growth of Apollo’s Private Equity business in Asia. Apollo Senior Partner Steve Martinez will assume the role of Vice Chairman of Asia-Pacific, building and strengthening some of the Firm’s most strategic relationships in the region, and he will continue in his role as a Senior Partner within Private Equity.

Commenting on Michelini’s appointment, Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and James Zelter said, “Asia-Pacific is a key part of our long-term growth strategy, and we are confident in Matt’s leadership for this next phase. Matt has had an exemplary career trajectory at Apollo over the past 15 years holding several senior leadership positions. He is a proven builder of business with a significant breadth of experience and knowledge across Apollo, including in asset management and insurance. Steve will continue to play an important role for the firm as he shifts focus to strategic relationships.”

The appointment comes amid increasing activity in the Asia-Pacific region. In the past few months, Apollo announced its clients have committed to acquire up to 50% of MaxCap, a leading CRE lender in Australia and New Zealand; Apollo Hybrid Value made investments in India’s JSW Cement and Singapore’s Global Schools Group; and Athene and Apollo announced a strategic minority interest in Challenger, a leading investment management and retirement services firm in Australia.

Apollo has also made several key hires in the region, including Ian Bell as Head of Institutional Client & Product Solutions for Asia-Pacific and Tetsuji Okamoto who leads Apollo’s Private Equity in Japan. Earlier this year, Apollo funds acquired Japan-based Showa Denko’s aluminum can and rolling business in a significant corporate carve out transaction. The firm anticipates adding senior talent in the region to focus on its Global Wealth platform as well.

Michelini will initially be based in Hong Kong and will oversee the expansion of Apollo’s offices across APAC, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, and in coordination with Mumbai.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

