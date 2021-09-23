VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in NYC on September 30 and October 1, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connecting a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the …

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connecting a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming White Label World Expo, which is being held at the Javits Center in New York City on September 30 and October 1, 2021. The White Label World Expo, which will host over 200 speakers, 10,000 attendees and 400 suppliers is the ultimate destination for thousands of global leaders, entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers and distributors, to come together with countless business, e-commerce and startup owners.