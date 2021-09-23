Empower Clinics Launches Its Next "The Medi-Collective" Clinic; Expands Pipeline of Clinics To 33 locations including Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick

Empower Officially Enters National Clinic Rollout Phase Under The Medi Collective BrandVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (8EC:Frankfurt) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Furthermore, Empower is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the progress of its Canadian nationwide clinic expansion strategy, which now includes a pipeline of 33 clinic locations at various stages of development, including our first clinic locations outside of Ontario.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (8EC:Frankfurt) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols, is pleased to announce the expansion of its national clinic rollout strategy with the expected grand opening of "The Medi-Collective" ("TMC") clinic in Etobicoke, Ontario on October 18 th , 2021.

SAVE THE DATE - SHAREHOLDERS INVITED TO OCTOBER 18TH GRAND OPENING CEREMONY IN ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO

On September 8th Empower announced the official opening of its inaugural TMC medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario. On October 18th Empower shareholders are invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of our new TMC clinic at 440 Brown's Line, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3T9, which will include CEO Steven McAuley, Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman, as well as VIP guests from the financial, medical, and political sectors.

Guests will have an opportunity to experience the 2,600 square foot clinic and meet the medical staff firsthand, to truly visualize the TMC model for expansion across Canada - all while enjoying great food, TMC swag, photo opportunities and conversations with Company management.

"I could not be more excited for our company and shareholders to see our investment in Brownsline and the City of Etobicoke come together and be fully open to serve patients." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO Of Empower Clinics. "We are all living though challenging times, yet I have watched our outstanding team members be optimistic, persevere and never waiver from our goals. We are a collective, we care about our patients, the communities we serve, our shareholders, and we look forward to many more grand openings."