checkAd

Empower Clinics Launches Its Next "The Medi-Collective" Clinic; Expands Pipeline of Clinics To 33 locations including Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Empower Officially Enters National Clinic Rollout Phase Under The Medi Collective BrandVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (8EC:Frankfurt) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Empower Officially Enters National Clinic Rollout Phase Under The Medi Collective Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (8EC:Frankfurt) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols, is pleased to announce the expansion of its national clinic rollout strategy with the expected grand opening of "The Medi-Collective" ("TMC") clinic in Etobicoke, Ontario on October 18th, 2021.

Furthermore, Empower is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the progress of its Canadian nationwide clinic expansion strategy, which now includes a pipeline of 33 clinic locations at various stages of development, including our first clinic locations outside of Ontario.

SAVE THE DATE - SHAREHOLDERS INVITED TO OCTOBER 18TH GRAND OPENING CEREMONY IN ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO

On September 8th Empower announced the official opening of its inaugural TMC medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario. On October 18th Empower shareholders are invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of our new TMC clinic at 440 Brown's Line, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3T9, which will include CEO Steven McAuley, Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman, as well as VIP guests from the financial, medical, and political sectors.

Guests will have an opportunity to experience the 2,600 square foot clinic and meet the medical staff firsthand, to truly visualize the TMC model for expansion across Canada - all while enjoying great food, TMC swag, photo opportunities and conversations with Company management.

"I could not be more excited for our company and shareholders to see our investment in Brownsline and the City of Etobicoke come together and be fully open to serve patients." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO Of Empower Clinics. "We are all living though challenging times, yet I have watched our outstanding team members be optimistic, persevere and never waiver from our goals. We are a collective, we care about our patients, the communities we serve, our shareholders, and we look forward to many more grand openings."

Seite 1 von 4
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Launches Its Next "The Medi-Collective" Clinic; Expands Pipeline of Clinics To 33 locations including Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick Empower Officially Enters National Clinic Rollout Phase Under The Medi Collective BrandVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (8EC:Frankfurt) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing
Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of VMT01 in ...
ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Empower Clinics Uplisted - Will Begin Trading on OTCQB Market
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Empower Clinics Opens First of Many “TMC” Clinics in Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
04.09.21Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas Schools
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Empower Clinics Announces First Member of New Expert-Led Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen