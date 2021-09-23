Todos Medical Launches Tollovid Daily via Subscription at MyTollovid.com

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF) , a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, announced an expansion of its Tollovid dietary supplement 3CL protease (MPro) inhibitor immune support product line with the launch of Tollovid Daily via subscription . The subscription model takes the hassle out of remembering to order Tollovid Daily on a monthly basis.

Both Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are 3CL protease inhibitors for immune support that have 60 caplets per bottle. Tollovid Daily was designed as a twice-daily dosing schedule for people on the go that provides one month of daily immune support. Tollovid was designed as a 12 pills/day, 5-day dosing schedule for when a person is seeking maximum immune support over a short period of time.

“Tollovid Daily is an affordable immune support solution with mass market appeal,” said Gerald Commission CEO of Todos Medical. “We recently added the ability to accept payment via cryptocurrency on our www.MyTollovid.com e-commerce platform, and we think the Tollovid Daily subscription model appeals to consumers who are focused on automating their daily wellness routines. Our mission is to make our products available to anyone who wants them. We are making significant strides in making our products available via larger distribution channels, and we expect to provide further updates on this to the market shortly.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.