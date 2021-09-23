checkAd

Sigma Labs to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host in-person and virtual presentations during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where he will discuss the Company's upcoming second half 2021 operational milestones, its recent appointment of GE additive manufacturing executive Jacob Brunsberg and its expanded relationship with DMG MORI as the official supplier of In-process Quality Assurance (IPQA) monitoring systems for its prestigious DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

14th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Date: October 13, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:30 am ET (8:30 am Pacific time), Track 2
Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com/
Format: In-person and Virtual Presentations
Speaker: Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.usor call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: 
Chris Tyson 
Executive Vice President 
MZ Group - MZ North America 
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665300/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-the-14th-An ...

