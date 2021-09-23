Electrovaya Labs Announces Initial Solid State Battery Results

Preliminary results for this Solid State battery approach using lithium metal anodes show excellent capacity retention after 80 cyclesTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc., (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc., (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that its research division, Electrovaya Labs, has produced promising initial test results using a proprietary approach for a solid state (NMC cathode/lithium metal anode) battery. The initial results have demonstrated minimal capacity fade, and multiple tests have demonstrated the repeatability of the performance with coin cells (please see Figure 1) at room temperature.

Figure 1: Cycling Results of Electrovaya coin cell using its proprietary technology with a lithium metal anode and NMC cathode. Cycling at room temperature with a C/4*charge discharge rate at 100% DoD* (3.0-4.2V). The cycles are operating with current efficiencies of ~ 99%

Electrovaya has filed patents for what it believes to be a novel technology. The Company intends to progress to producing larger pouch cells by Q1 CY2022, and to scale-up and commercialise the solid state battery technology thereafter.

Solid state batteries have the possibility of substantially increasing energy density and improve other battery parameters and may have many benefits in the battery energy storage and electrical transportation sector.

*C/4 is a 4 hour charge/discharge rate; DoD is the depth of Discharge

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

