RWE Invests in Grimsby Hub, Expanding Triton Knoll Facilities

Autor: PLX AI
23.09.2021, 14:44   

(PLX AI) – RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP’s Royal DockRWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.
  • New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP’s Royal Dock
  • RWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub
  • RWE expects the new facility will accommodate around 140 RWE employees, with potentially around 60 new jobs created
  • Construction is due to start in Q1 2022 and will run until Q4 2022, with first occupation expected later in 2023
