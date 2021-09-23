RWE Invests in Grimsby Hub, Expanding Triton Knoll Facilities Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 14:44 | | 26 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 14:44 | (PLX AI) – RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP’s Royal DockRWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and … (PLX AI) – RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP’s Royal DockRWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and … (PLX AI) – RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.

New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP’s Royal Dock

RWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub

RWE expects the new facility will accommodate around 140 RWE employees, with potentially around 60 new jobs created

Construction is due to start in Q1 2022 and will run until Q4 2022, with first occupation expected later in 2023



