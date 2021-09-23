NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, supplies five Enviro400EV electric double deck buses for new Leeds Park & Ride

LARBERT, Scotland, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied five BYD ADL Enviro400EV zero emission double deck buses to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and bus operator First Bus for the new Stourton Park & Ride service in Leeds.

“NFI is pleased to provide these electric buses to drive zero-emission mobility for the Stourton Park & Ride,” said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “These new new zero-emission double deck buses take less than 15 minutes to smoothly and quietly deliver motorists from the site at the M621 motorway to the heart of Leeds city centre.”

The site at Stourton is the first solar-powered Park & Ride in the UK. It is also the third Park & Ride site in Leeds. The electric buses are owned and operated by First West Yorkshire under contract with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority who secured funding from the Department for Transport’s Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

The Park & Ride boasts 45 solar panels that cover the size of 18 tennis courts and generate the capacity to power the entire site’s electrical needs via an innovative battery storage system. Other features of the new Park & Ride site include 26 fast electric vehicle charging ports and 4 rapid chargers totalling 30 EV charging spaces, secure bicycle storage and 1,200 vehicle spaces.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming over 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

