checkAd

Guidewire Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:55  |  14   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) announced it has ranked number 30 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings. This is the first year Guidewire has appeared on the prestigious list and the company is the sole P&C insurance industry core systems provider included in the rankings. To view the list in its entirety, please visit it here.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC FinTech Rankings as a top global technology provider,” said Jeff Cooper, chief financial officer, Guidewire Software. “At Guidewire, we are completely committed to our customers’ success. This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s dedication to helping P&C insurers address their customers’ evolving expectations and achieve their business and IT goals, while underscoring the strength of our platform and ecosystem.”

IDC FinTech Ranking’s Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

“Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners.”

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate cutting edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Guidewire and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

Over 400 insurers of all sizes in 34 countries put their trust in Guidewire to help them be there for their policyholders. Guidewire is continually evolving and innovating to meet the needs of its customers through the largest research and development team, services team, and ecosystem in the industry. As the provider of Guidewire Cloud, the company combines its trusted, industry standard platform with the agility and speed of the cloud to enable insurers to quickly grow and digitally transform their businesses. With new releases every six months, Guidewire ensures its customers are always on the leading-edge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) announced it has ranked number 30 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings. This is the first year Guidewire has appeared on the prestigious list and the company is the sole P&C insurance industry core …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:00 UhrUpptec’s Claim Contents Valuation App Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Frankenmuth Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enhance Agent Experience for Business Owners and Workers’ Compensation Lines of Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Guidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Insurepay’s Accelerator for Pay-As-You-Go Workers’ Compensation Premiums Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Germania Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten