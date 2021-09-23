checkAd

Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Approval and Launch of Ready-to-use Cardiovascular Medicine Norepinephrine in Premix Formulation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in sterile medication production and delivery, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and commercial launch of premix Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose Injection (norepinephrine). Norepinephrine is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension (low blood pressure). Baxter’s formulation of norepinephrine is the first and only manufacturer-prepared ready-to-use formulation and is available in 4 mg/250 mL (16 mcg/mL) and 8 mg/250 mL (32 mcg/mL) strengths. Please see Important Risk Information and link to full Prescribing Information below.

“In a critical care situation, speed, efficiency and safety are of the utmost priority,” said Heather Knight, general manager, U.S. Hospital Products, Baxter. “Our ready-to-use formulation of norepinephrine allows hospitals to store this medication closer to patient care settings like the emergency department, intensive care unit and surgical areas, letting them administer it faster while reducing the risk of compounding errors or touch contamination.”

Leading voices on guidelines for medication safety—including the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)—encourage the use of “commercially prepared, premix parenteral products” versus products that are manually compounded, which is the process of combining different drug agents in specific quantities to fill individualized prescriptions. They also encourage the use of standard concentrations for safety and efficiency reasons.1,2

The use of premixes, or ready-to-use formats of standard doses of commonly prescribed drugs, may offer operational efficiencies in the hospital pharmacy. Compounding a drug for patient use is a multi-step, manual process that requires oversight by pharmacy staff. Using a ready-to-use product can simplify the preparation process and may also help enhance patient safety by avoiding potential dosing errors that may occur when medications are compounded on site.

Norepinephrine is used to treat patients with life-threatening hypotension that can occur during certain medical conditions or surgical procedures as well as acute or emergent hypotension. Baxter’s formulation of norepinephrine has a shelf life of up to 21 months in a refrigerator, or up to 90 days at room temperature in overwrap and can be stored in automated dispensing cabinets at the point-of-care. Norepinephrine uses Baxter’s proprietary VIAFLO container technology, which is not made with natural rubber latex, PVC or DEHP.

Seite 1 von 4
Baxter International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Approval and Launch of Ready-to-use Cardiovascular Medicine Norepinephrine in Premix Formulation Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in sterile medication production and delivery, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and commercial launch of premix Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt zu - Warten auf Arbeitsmarktdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Milliarden-Übernahme in Medizintechnik: US-Konzern Baxter will Hillrom kaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Expanding Connected Care and Medical Innovation Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 und Tech-Indizes erklimmen Rekorde
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.08.21Aktien New York: S&P 500 und Tech-Indizes bleiben auf Rekordfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: S&P 500 und Tech-Indizes bleiben auf Rekordfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten