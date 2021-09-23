checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Potential of Its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Candidates under its Modular Vaccine Platform

Vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 in preclinical studiesEpitopes used in the vaccine candidates are located in regions that are not known to be susceptible to mutations, …

Vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 in preclinical studies

Epitopes used in the vaccine candidates are located in regions that are not known to be susceptible to mutations, including the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

The vaccine candidates are stable at room temperature and can be administered using the Company's MVP technology eliminating the need for multiple doses

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the recent publication of preclinical data demonstrating that candidates from the company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) are effective in the neutralization of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human cells. These and other candidates included in Mosaic's MVP technology were recently licensed from the University of California, San Diego.

The publication entitled, "Trivalent subunit vaccine candidates for COVID-19 and their delivery devices," published in The Journal of the American Chemical Society, details preclinical studies performed by UC San Diego researchers and Mosaic co-founders, demonstrating the ability of multiple vaccine candidates to produce antibodies in animal models that bind to target epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus "S" protein. These antibodies were shown to be successful at blocking the interaction with the receptor used by the virus to infect cells. Additional studies confirmed the ability of sera from vaccinated mice to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (and SARS-CoV-1) infection of human cells in vitro. Furthermore, the vaccine candidates do not require refrigeration and remain stable when processed through high-throughput polymer manufacturing technology. Also, candidates could be delivered via a slow-release polymer delivery device in a single dose that generates equivalent responses as repeated injections. Based on these results, UC San Diego researchers have identified a lead candidate targeting a combination of three individual S-protein peptides; importantly, those peptides are not located in areas known to be susceptible to mutations, including the "Delta" variant, the primary cause of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

