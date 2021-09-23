Global Home Insurance Market to Garner a Revenue of $4,07,940.4 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [Pages-218] by Research Dive
The global home insurance market is predicted to undergo huge growth in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific market for home insurance is projected to dominate the global industry.
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled "Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".
The global Home Insurance Market is projected to garner $4,07,940.4 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe, growing from $2,41,006.8 million in 2020 at a healthy CAGR of 6.8%.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific market for home insurance is estimated to witness significant growth and garner a revenue of $82,404.0 million by the year 2028. Increased economic development and rising per capita income in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and others has resulted in higher economic standards of living, as well as increased demand for better housing services, which is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific home insurance market.
Key Segments of the Market
The report has divided the market into coverage, end user, and region.
- In the coverage segment, the dwelling coverage sub-segment held $42,895.60 million in 2020 is projected to witness the fastest market growth and garner a revenue
of $77,271.6 million by 2028. The rise in crime incidents such as theft, vandalism, and others are expected to increase global demand for dwelling insurance. Theft and
vandalism crimes are covered by dwelling insurance, and crime rates have increased in underdeveloped and developing countries, assisting in the expansion of dwelling coverage. These aforementioned
factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the analysis period.
