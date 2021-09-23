Global Home Insurance Market to Garner a Revenue of $4,07,940.4 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [Pages-218] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled " Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

The global home insurance market is predicted to undergo huge growth in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific market for home insurance is projected to dominate the global industry.

The global Home Insurance Market is projected to garner $4,07,940.4 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe, growing from $2,41,006.8 million in 2020 at a healthy CAGR of 6.8%.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for home insurance is estimated to witness significant growth and garner a revenue of $82,404.0 million by the year 2028. Increased economic development and rising per capita income in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and others has resulted in higher economic standards of living, as well as increased demand for better housing services, which is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific home insurance market.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into coverage, end user, and region.