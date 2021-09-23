checkAd

Aperam Becomes First Stainless Steel Company to Earn ResponsibleSteel(TM) Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam Becomes First Stainless Steel Company to Earn ResponsibleSteel(TM) Certification

23-Sep-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST

 

Aperam's Stainless Europe successfully certified to be operating at ResponsibleSteel(TM) Standard by independent auditors

 

 

Luxembourg -  September 23, 2021 (15:00 CET) - Aperam announces today that its Stainless Europe operations have been successfully certified to be operating at the ResponsibleSteel(TM) Standard by the independent auditors AFNOR. The ResponsibleSteel(TM) initiative is the first global sustainability certification programme for the steel sector and its certification follows a stringent audit of the company's practices.

 

Mr. Timoteo Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Leadership Team, said: "Aperam becoming the first stainless steel player to be certified under the ResponsibleSteel(TM) Standard is reassurance to our stakeholders that we produce responsibly. With Aperam, our customers have selected a partner of choice, offering them responsibly produced solutions that are also 100% recyclable and low carbon - solutions that are much needed for the sustainable society we strive to live in. At Aperam, we are convinced that true business success can only come together with social and environmental sustainability and we will pursue our strategy to further embed sustainability within all our processes. Aperam is proud to be the frontrunner of its industry in the field of Corporate Responsibility and we are delighted that all our teams' efforts on sustainability and responsibility, already evidenced by our state-of-the-art CO2 footprint, are now fully recognized with an all-encompassing third-party certification of our processes at Stainless Europe."

 

The ResponsibleSteelTM Standard, which was designed together by business partners and NGOs with the aim of promoting steel as a responsible material of choice, contains 12 principles with more than 200 requirements that set the benchmark for responsible steel production. The audit of Aperam's facilities, which took place in June and included Aperam's Châtelet, Genk, Gueugnon, Isbergues and Saint-Denis sites in Belgium and France, examined such sustainability topics as:

Seite 1 von 3
Aperam Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aperam Becomes First Stainless Steel Company to Earn ResponsibleSteel(TM) Certification Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam Becomes First Stainless Steel Company to Earn ResponsibleSteel(TM) Certification 23-Sep-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST   Aperam's Stainless Europe successfully certified to be operating at ResponsibleSteel(TM) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-News: PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG
DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022
DGAP-News: Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Designated Person Notification
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Designated Person Notification
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Designated Person Notification
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Designated Person Notification
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21 Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Designated Person Notification
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten