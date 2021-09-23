Aperam Becomes First Stainless Steel Company to Earn ResponsibleSteel(TM) Certification

Luxembourg - September 23, 2021 (15:00 CET) - Aperam announces today that its Stainless Europe operations have been successfully certified to be operating at the ResponsibleSteel(TM) Standard by the independent auditors AFNOR. The ResponsibleSteel(TM) initiative is the first global sustainability certification programme for the steel sector and its certification follows a stringent audit of the company's practices.

Mr. Timoteo Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Leadership Team, said: "Aperam becoming the first stainless steel player to be certified under the ResponsibleSteel(TM) Standard is reassurance to our stakeholders that we produce responsibly. With Aperam, our customers have selected a partner of choice, offering them responsibly produced solutions that are also 100% recyclable and low carbon - solutions that are much needed for the sustainable society we strive to live in. At Aperam, we are convinced that true business success can only come together with social and environmental sustainability and we will pursue our strategy to further embed sustainability within all our processes. Aperam is proud to be the frontrunner of its industry in the field of Corporate Responsibility and we are delighted that all our teams' efforts on sustainability and responsibility, already evidenced by our state-of-the-art CO2 footprint, are now fully recognized with an all-encompassing third-party certification of our processes at Stainless Europe."

The ResponsibleSteelTM Standard, which was designed together by business partners and NGOs with the aim of promoting steel as a responsible material of choice, contains 12 principles with more than 200 requirements that set the benchmark for responsible steel production. The audit of Aperam's facilities, which took place in June and included Aperam's Châtelet, Genk, Gueugnon, Isbergues and Saint-Denis sites in Belgium and France, examined such sustainability topics as: