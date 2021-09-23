Roku Expands Canadian Advertising Business With OneView Ad Platform

By the end of 2020, 77 per cent of Canadians were watching streaming content**. Additionally, nearly half (46 per cent) of Canadian TV streamers have signed up for a new streaming service in the past 12 months, according to Roku’s 2021 The State of Canadian Streaming Report .

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the expansion of its Canadian TV advertising offering with the introduction of the OneView advertising platform. OneView provides advertisers with a self-serve platform, leveraging TV identity data from the Roku streaming platform, to manage advertising across TV streaming, desktop, and mobile campaigns. Roku signed Matterkind, an IPG affiliate company, as the first Canadian OneView campaign partner.

As Canadian households move more of their entertainment time to TV streaming and away from traditional TV programming, advertisers are seeking a toolset to scale TV streaming advertising. The large-scale movement into TV streaming has created new opportunities for marketers to reach and engage consumers with the same level of data and insights available to digital advertisers.

Marketers and their media buying partners are seeking self-serve capabilities to optimize return on advertiser spending by measuring effectiveness across screens with detail, penetration, and data richness not available through traditional TV advertising. OneView, which was built for TV streaming, integrates the reach, inventory, and capabilities of Roku advertising with the identity and attribution tools of Roku’s demand-side platform.

“With half of Canadian TV streamers regularly using ad supported streaming channels like The Roku Channel, and millions having left behind traditional TV for TV streaming, there’s a big opportunity available for marketers looking to tap into this rich audience,” says Christina Summers, Regional Sales Manager at Roku.

The Matterkind partnership with OneView allows Roku to work with the agency locally in Canada as an extension to its global agreement in the U.S. The first campaign ran nationally from May 25 - June 30, 2021, in English and French for a major Canadian travel client, promoting domestic tourism in the country, and has enabled IPG and Matterkind the ability to better reach key domestic travelers like younger families, mature travelers, singles and couples.