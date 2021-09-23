checkAd

Media Alert Atomera Presenting at the International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices 2021 (SISPAD)

Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):

What:    

SISPAD 2021

 

   

 

Who:

   

Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company

 

   

 

Where:

   

The Anatole Hotel

 

   

2201 N Stemmons Fwy

 

   

Dallas, TX 75207

 

   

 

When:

   

September 27-29, 2021. The Conference begins at 9:30 a.m. CDT

Atomera Incorporated will present at the 2021 annual International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices. The presentation focuses on a novel technique for improving partially depleted RFSOI MOSFETs.

Daniel Connelly, Atomera’s principal scientist, will be giving the paper, entitled “RFSOI n-MOSFET OI-Layer Ground-Plane Engineering with Quasi-3D Simulations,” during Session 10: Cryogenic Simulation and Parasitics, on September 29 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

The paper demonstrates that Mears Silicon Technology (MST) facilitates 20-90% higher body conductance, which in turn leads to higher breakdown voltage in scaled devices where the body conductance to body ties at the edge of the switch can limit performance.

The improvements are achieved by using a novel technique for improving partially depleted RFSOI MOSFETs with the use of MST oxygen layers (referred to as OI in the paper) to trap and retain boron doping close to the buried oxide interface and so to form a p+ ground plane. Without MST, the boron is lost to the buried oxide during RFSOI device fabrication.

To facilitate the detailed simulation of these, devices a novel “quasi-3D” process model has been developed and tested against a full 3D simulation. The advantage of the new approach is that it allows reasonable execution time with a much finer 2D cross-sectional mesh than would otherwise be possible, which is particularly important for MST device simulation.

To learn more about the session presented by Daniel Connelly at SISPAD 2021, visit the conference program at https://sispad2021.org/technical-program/#S10. For more details on the latest developments by Atomera, please visit https://atomera.com/.

Company website: https://atomera.com/
Atomera whitepaper: atomera.com/news-and-blogs/
Atomera blog: atomera.com/news-and-blogs/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atomera/

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed MST, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

