Hudson Pacific Properties Unveils Plans for New Hybrid Mass Timber Office Building at Bentall Centre in Vancouver

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), operator and joint owner of Bentall Centre in partnership with Blackstone Real Estate, has taken the next step in transforming Bentall Centre with the proposed addition of a 16-storey hybrid mass timber office and retail development called Burrard Exchange at Bentall Centre.

Burrard Exchange at Bentall Centre, a proposed hybrid mass timber development in the heart of downtown Vancouver, will add 450,000 square feet of creative office and retail space to the Bentall Centre campus (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the proposed plans, which were recently submitted to the city of Vancouver, approximately 450,000 square feet of office and retail space would be added within the Bentall Centre campus, creating one of the tallest exposed mass timber office buildings in North America on one of the last large development sites in Vancouver’s urban core. The Burrard Exchange name pays homage to its central location and the Burrard Street thoroughfare that connects False Creek to Coal Harbour, while Exchange connotes the role that an iconic campus like Bentall Centre has in bringing people and ideas together.

Burrard Exchange’s design prioritizes both indoor and outdoor spaces to enhance connections to nature from within the building and meet growing demand for high-function outdoor areas and fresh air access. Replacing one of the site’s existing parkades, the development will create new street frontages, amenities and retail space to service the entire campus and the public. Global architecture leader Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) was enlisted as the design architect and the Vancouver office of Adamson Associates Architects is the architect of record.

“Burrard Exchange will be the pinnacle of Bentall Centre’s years-long transformation into a modern campus and landmark destination for workers, locals and visitors in the heart of downtown Vancouver,” said Chuck We, Senior Vice President, Western Canada for Hudson Pacific. “We are proud to contribute to the local economic recovery with this major investment and to support the City of Vancouver’s climate emergency action plan with an innovative mass timber proposal.”