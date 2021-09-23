checkAd

Hudson Pacific Properties Unveils Plans for New Hybrid Mass Timber Office Building at Bentall Centre in Vancouver

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), operator and joint owner of Bentall Centre in partnership with Blackstone Real Estate, has taken the next step in transforming Bentall Centre with the proposed addition of a 16-storey hybrid mass timber office and retail development called Burrard Exchange at Bentall Centre.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005206/en/

Burrard Exchange at Bentall Centre, a proposed hybrid mass timber development in the heart of downtown Vancouver, will add 450,000 square feet of creative office and retail space to the Bentall Centre campus (Photo: Business Wire)

Burrard Exchange at Bentall Centre, a proposed hybrid mass timber development in the heart of downtown Vancouver, will add 450,000 square feet of creative office and retail space to the Bentall Centre campus (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the proposed plans, which were recently submitted to the city of Vancouver, approximately 450,000 square feet of office and retail space would be added within the Bentall Centre campus, creating one of the tallest exposed mass timber office buildings in North America on one of the last large development sites in Vancouver’s urban core. The Burrard Exchange name pays homage to its central location and the Burrard Street thoroughfare that connects False Creek to Coal Harbour, while Exchange connotes the role that an iconic campus like Bentall Centre has in bringing people and ideas together.

Burrard Exchange’s design prioritizes both indoor and outdoor spaces to enhance connections to nature from within the building and meet growing demand for high-function outdoor areas and fresh air access. Replacing one of the site’s existing parkades, the development will create new street frontages, amenities and retail space to service the entire campus and the public. Global architecture leader Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) was enlisted as the design architect and the Vancouver office of Adamson Associates Architects is the architect of record.

“Burrard Exchange will be the pinnacle of Bentall Centre’s years-long transformation into a modern campus and landmark destination for workers, locals and visitors in the heart of downtown Vancouver,” said Chuck We, Senior Vice President, Western Canada for Hudson Pacific. “We are proud to contribute to the local economic recovery with this major investment and to support the City of Vancouver’s climate emergency action plan with an innovative mass timber proposal.”

Seite 1 von 4
Hudson Pacific Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hudson Pacific Properties Unveils Plans for New Hybrid Mass Timber Office Building at Bentall Centre in Vancouver Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), operator and joint owner of Bentall Centre in partnership with Blackstone Real Estate, has taken the next step in transforming Bentall Centre with the proposed addition of a 16-storey hybrid mass timber …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Hudson Pacific Properties Updates Full-Year and Q3 2021 Outlook in Connection with Recent Acquisitions and Capital Markets Activity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Hudson Pacific Properties Expands Production Services Offering for Studio Platform with Acquisitions of Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten