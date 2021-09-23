checkAd

ZoomInfo Launches ‘The Pipeline’ Publication

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the launch of its new publication, The Pipeline.

An essential information hub for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, The Pipeline delivers data-driven strategies, tactics, and plays for building and expanding the revenue funnel. Readers will find valuable expertise in the form of blogs, newsletters, podcasts, videos, and more, shared by industry leaders like ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, who elevated the company from a $25,000 charge on his personal credit card in 2007 to more than $20 billion in market capitalization today.

With indispensable insights for everyone, from the founder of a new startup to a director of an S&P 100 company’s demand generation team, from an entry-level digital marketer to a veteran recruiter, The Pipeline has content to help every role in the revenue funnel and talent acquisition chain.

“The Pipeline is a must-read destination for anyone trying to drive pipeline growth for their business,” said Meghan Barr, ZoomInfo’s Senior Director of Content, who serves as The Pipeline’s Editor-in-Chief. “Our mission is to provide strategic and tactical content that actually helps you do your job. We’re leveraging our world-class go-to-market platform to help you stay informed and get ahead of the competition.”

The Pipeline will publish new articles regularly on the topics that ZoomInfo’s audience cares about most. Here are some examples of stories covered in the sales edition of The Pipeline this week:

Readers can subscribe to receive the newest content from The Pipeline directly in their inbox. The sales edition will be followed by marketing and recruiting editions coming later this fall.

To learn more, read Meghan Barr’s letter from the editor.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Wertpapier


