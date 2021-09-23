Global Adoption of 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams Surpasses 100,000 Users

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced rapid adoption of the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams solution, surpassing more than 100,000 business users globally. The 8x8 direct routing solution provides organizations adopting Teams with enterprise-grade global telephony and other capabilities, further extending the Teams experience to enhance employee and customer experience. 8x8 also announced the latest 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams enhancements, including call recordings and presence sync.

“As organizations increase their usage of Microsoft Teams, 8x8 is delivering differentiated capabilities with its Voice for Microsoft Teams solution, such as new integrated features and expanded global reach for users in countries such as China, Russia, and Japan," said Dave Michels, founder and principal analyst at TalkingPointz. “For organizations relying on Teams that require enhanced communications and customer engagement capabilities, 8x8 offers a unique solution with its integrated global telephony and contact center solution.”