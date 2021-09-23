Global Adoption of 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams Surpasses 100,000 Users
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced rapid adoption of the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams solution, surpassing more than 100,000 business users globally. The 8x8 direct routing solution provides organizations adopting Teams with enterprise-grade global telephony and other capabilities, further extending the Teams experience to enhance employee and customer experience. 8x8 also announced the latest 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams enhancements, including call recordings and presence sync.
“As organizations increase their usage of Microsoft Teams, 8x8 is delivering differentiated capabilities with its Voice for Microsoft Teams solution, such as new integrated features and expanded global reach for users in countries such as China, Russia, and Japan," said Dave Michels, founder and principal analyst at TalkingPointz. “For organizations relying on Teams that require enhanced communications and customer engagement capabilities, 8x8 offers a unique solution with its integrated global telephony and contact center solution.”
In a study commissioned by 8x8, Hanover Research found that 80 percent of respondents said their organizations are likely to integrate Microsoft Teams with third-party telephony providers. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams helps organizations shift to hybrid work by expanding Teams into an advanced communications, collaboration, and engagement hub. The latest enhancements include:
- Connect Every Agent and Employee for Faster Customer Resolution: 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, allows sales, service, and support agents to quickly connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts to resolve issues faster.
- Visibility Across the Organization with 8x8 Presence Sync: The presence status of Teams-based users is updated in real time, and is visible in 8x8 Work and 8x8 Contact Center.
- Expanded Global Reach: With the addition of Japan, Russia, and Puerto Rico, 8x8 Global Reach now delivers full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services to 46 countries and territories.
- New Industry Standard for Reliability: Built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, 8x8 offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.
- Easy Access to Call Recordings: Empowers employees to capture, retain, and retrieve call recordings for training, compliance, and archive purposes from any Teams endpoint via the embedded 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams app, available for download at the Microsoft AppSource.
- Integrated Business Messaging: Provides an organization’s hybrid workforce with individual business phone and fax numbers. This enables employees to conveniently send and receive SMS or MMS messages (US and Canada) or faxes (Globally) directly from any Teams native interface to further extend the experience for users.
“Previously, our ability to work remotely was severely hampered by legacy on-premises phone systems that required our employees to have access to their physical desk phones,” said Dave Reed, Project Manager at The Plus Group. “8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams will allow our employees to communicate globally using the familiar Teams interface in tandem with 8x8’s functionality, support, and reliability on the back end.”
