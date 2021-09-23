Big Buck Hunter fans around the world are setting their sights on the hit hunting franchise as it launches its newest game, Big Buck Hunter: Marksman . Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced the official release of Marksman , the platform’s latest competitive mobile game on both iOS and Android, and its inaugural first-person shooter (FPS) title. Developed by Play Mechanix, the game has already topped the charts, hitting No. 3 in the sports category of popular apps on the App Store .

Skillz's NEW Big Buck Hunter: Marksman Competitive Mobile Game Launches with First Mobile Esports Division Tournament October 1-2 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Big Buck Hunter: Marksman represents a significant milestone for Skillz as we celebrate our expansion into the wildly popular first-person shooter genre,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. “The fervent fan base behind FPS games like Big Buck Hunter number in the hundreds of millions, so we’re honored to introduce Marksman, an all-new hunting experience alongside the incredible developer partner, Play Mechanix exclusively on Skillz.”

“This is a great day as we officially release Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, which integrates one of our most popular video game franchises of all-time, with Skillz, the world’s most powerful mobile games competition engine,” said George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix. “We’re ecstatic to introduce our fans to this next generation mobile game that brings community, competition, and the chance to win huge prizes. It’s what fans of the Big Buck Hunter franchise have grown to know and love, and has kept them playing for over 20 years.”

In celebration of the new release, Skillz will be hosting a two-day live and virtual Big Buck Hunter: Marksman tournament at this year’s 14th Annual Big Buck Hunter World Championship taking place in Chicago on October 1-2, 2021. Skillz will serve as the premier sponsor of the Big Buck Hunter World Championship, kicking off the yearly event’s first Skillz-powered Mobile Esports Division Tournament. Anyone can enter and compete in Skillz’ two-day Big Buck Hunter: Marksman tournament on October 1-2. Simply download the mobile game to play free, no pre-qualifications necessary, and enter Match Code BIGBUCKZ starting October 1 for the chance to win a whopping 5,000-buck ($5,000) grand prize. Players around the world can download the app to start practicing now.