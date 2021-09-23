SMART Global Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 12

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH), will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and corresponding webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PDT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook.

At SGH, our diverse family of companies is united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline, and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across high-performance computing, wireless and embedded technologies, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers across enterprise, government and manufacturing.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005320/en/