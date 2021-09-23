CHW Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing September 24, 2021

CHW Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHWAU) announced today that, commencing September 24, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The ordinary shares and the warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “CHWA” and “CHWAW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CHWAU.” Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Vstock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into ordinary shares and warrants.

