 Thunderbird Entertainment Announces New Shows and Updates on Company Production Slate 2021/22

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) is thrilled to showcase new shows on its production slate. The update includes titles for 18 new and returning series across its Factual and Kids & Family divisions, which will launch in partnership with world-leading broadcast and streaming companies like Disney+, Netflix, CBC, Discovery Canada and SyFy. The Company is currently working on nine additional shows, either previously announced or remaining confidential, for a total of 27 programs in production as of today’s date.

“I’m incredibly proud of Thunderbird’s Factual and Kids and Family Divisions for their output and success during an extraordinary year, which has culminated in this robust and diverse production slate for Fall 2021 and beyond,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thunderbird Entertainment Group. “As more players enter the industry and the need for high quality, diverse content continues to explode, Thunderbird’s strong relationships and reputation will allow us to continue to capitalize on the significant growth curve in entertainment.”

Thunderbird’s Factual Division (Great Pacific Media)
 Great Pacific Media is pleased to announce the following series updates:

Reginald the Vampire
 Format: 10 x 60’, SyFy
Release: To be announced at a later date (in pre production)

Gut Job
 Format: 8 x 60’, HGTV
Release: To be announced at a later date (in production)

Styled (working title)
 Format: 8 x 60’, HGTV
Release: To be announced at a later date (in production)

Deadman’s Curse (working title)
 Format: 8 x 60’, History Channel
Release: To be announced at a later date (in production)

Dr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet
 Format: 9 x 30’, APTN & Cottage Life
Release: To be announced at a later date (in production)

Strays
 Format: 10 x 22’, CBC
Release: Premiered September 14, 2021

Great Pacific Media is also thrilled to continue its work on Highway Thru Hell (Season 10 premiered in September 2021), Heavy Rescue: 401 (Season 6 premiere date to be announced at a later date), and Mud Mountain Haulers (Season 2). These series were all renewed by Discovery Canada.

Thunderbird’s Kids & Family Division (Atomic Cartoons)
 Atomic Cartoons is pleased to announce the following series and short film updates:

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends
 Format: 50 x 11’, Disney Jr & Disney Channel
Release: Premiered August 6th, 2021

Dogs in Space
 Format: 20 x 18', Netflix
Release: To be announced at a later date

