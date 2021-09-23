checkAd

Trex Company Expands Workforce With Clients From Virginia Nonprofit

Trex and NW Works Team Up to Equalize Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses nationwide continue to struggle with recruiting and staffing, Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, is grateful for its relationship with NW Works.

Based in Trex’s hometown of Winchester, Virginia, NW Works is a nonprofit organization that provides vocational training and job placement for physically and mentally disabled adults. In August 2020, Trex became one of the many for-profit businesses in the region to partner with the organization, welcoming its clients as employees. Over the past year, these dedicated workers have filled numerous roles on Trex’s production team. The company currently employs 14 NW Works clients at its processing and shipping facility, where they help to assemble boxes for shipping Trex products and accessories to the company’s global network of distributors, dealers and retail customers.

“We feel very fortunate to have these hardworking individuals from NW Works as part of our team,” said Zachary Lauer, vice president of supply chain for Trex Company. “The labor market is incredibly tight and competitive right now, so the employees who come to us from NW Works have become an essential part of our day-to-day operations.”

Trex has proven to be a great fit for NW Works’ program. The jobs allow clients to remain active throughout the day and their work environment is clean and well-lit, with a noise level that is low enough to not be problematic for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

“Many of our NW Works’ clients have been with Trex since the beginning of our relationship and have told us that it is their favorite place to work,” noted Lauer. “That’s wonderful for us to hear because we love having them.”

According to Lauer, the contracted NW Works clients feel like part of the team because they are. Trex welcomes them in the same way as any other employee and includes them in all employee meetings, celebrations and events. Further, the company pays them the highest wages possible without impacting their eligibility for federal and state assistance.

As Trex continues to expand production capacity at its Virginia facilities, it plans to grow its relationship with NW Works. The company anticipates at least doubling the number of clients it employs in the coming year.

To learn more about NW Works, visit nwworks.com. For more information about Trex, go to Trex.com.

About Trex Company
Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@trexcompany), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e35ee593-2953-4e80 ...





