Our coating formulations marketed under HYDROMER, LUXERE, BRILLIANZ, and GLACIAL brands offer highest lubricity, outstanding durability, lowest particulate, fog and frost control, thrombo-resistance, and many other sought-after performances that customers require to differentiate their medical devices and industrial products. Most of our medical grade coatings have FDA MAF files to assist our customers with their regulatory submissions.

Hydromer, a world-wide supplier of coatings for medical devices and industrial applications, is excited to announce that our brand-new facility with extensive new capabilities is fully operational, marking the proud occasion of serving global customers now for over 40 years. Located in Concord (suburb of Charlotte), North Carolina, our new facility is a fully FDA certified, ISO9001:2015 and ISO13485:2016 approved site, designed per the latest specifications to accommodate all the Company’s functions under one roof, offering the following notable services:

Hydromer, Inc. Surpasses the 40-Year Mark as a World-Wide Supplier of Specialty Coatings for Medical and Industrial Applications and Announces That Its New Facility in North Carolina is Fully Operational With Extensive New Capabilities

Concord, NC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)




