checkAd

CarGurus Announces 3rd Annual Navigate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Inspiring Sessions and a Diverse Agenda Headline Virtual Event for Dealers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that its 3rd annual user conference Navigate will be held October 13-15, 2021. After two successful years, Navigate is known among auto dealers for its informative sessions, as well as a diversified agenda that includes experts from other industries.

“The past 18 months have shown that the automotive retail industry has tremendous resilience when facing adversity, and that dealerships need to keep their businesses on the cutting edge of marketing, technology and operations in order to succeed in the future,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “The third annual Navigate conference is just the place for dealerships to hear about best practices in both automotive and other industries and learn about new methods for increasing performance of buying, marketing and selling vehicles in this new digital era.”

Among the highlights on the Navigate agenda are two keynote speakers, Jon Taffer and Carla Harris. Mr. Taffer is a well-known business mogul and Executive Producer and Host of Bar Rescue!, and he will deliver an inspirational speech on how to take ownership of your role in business, cultivate a company culture and embrace the future. Ms. Harris is the Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and has been named to Fortune Magazine’s list of “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” U.S. Banker’s “Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance,” and many more. She will share advice that will help today’s dealership leaders to motivate and inspire their teams through transparency, inclusivity, and effective feedback.

At the virtual event, attendees will learn about the trends and solutions to challenges facing the automotive retail industry, including digital retail, fixed ops and inventory shortages, from industry experts like Laurie Foster and David Kain. This includes a co-hosted session from CarGurus’ VP of Product Management Andrew Grochal and CarOffer’s CEO Bruce Thompson for a look into how dealers can adopt digital wholesaling to help overcome today’s inventory challenges. In true Navigate fashion, attendees will also learn from leaders in other industries from companies like Cracker Barrel and NASA, as well as media outlets like Automotive News and AutoRemarketing. Additionally, attendees will get exclusive insight about CarGurus’ product line up and vision for the future from company executives like CEO Jason Trevisan and Chief Product Officer Tom Caputo.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarGurus Announces 3rd Annual Navigate Conference Inspiring Sessions and a Diverse Agenda Headline Virtual Event for DealersCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...