CarGurus Announces 3rd Annual Navigate Conference

“The past 18 months have shown that the automotive retail industry has tremendous resilience when facing adversity, and that dealerships need to keep their businesses on the cutting edge of marketing, technology and operations in order to succeed in the future,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “The third annual Navigate conference is just the place for dealerships to hear about best practices in both automotive and other industries and learn about new methods for increasing performance of buying, marketing and selling vehicles in this new digital era.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that its 3 rd annual user conference Navigate will be held October 13-15, 2021. After two successful years, Navigate is known among auto dealers for its informative sessions, as well as a diversified agenda that includes experts from other industries.

Among the highlights on the Navigate agenda are two keynote speakers, Jon Taffer and Carla Harris. Mr. Taffer is a well-known business mogul and Executive Producer and Host of Bar Rescue!, and he will deliver an inspirational speech on how to take ownership of your role in business, cultivate a company culture and embrace the future. Ms. Harris is the Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and has been named to Fortune Magazine’s list of “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” U.S. Banker’s “Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance,” and many more. She will share advice that will help today’s dealership leaders to motivate and inspire their teams through transparency, inclusivity, and effective feedback.

At the virtual event, attendees will learn about the trends and solutions to challenges facing the automotive retail industry, including digital retail, fixed ops and inventory shortages, from industry experts like Laurie Foster and David Kain. This includes a co-hosted session from CarGurus’ VP of Product Management Andrew Grochal and CarOffer’s CEO Bruce Thompson for a look into how dealers can adopt digital wholesaling to help overcome today’s inventory challenges. In true Navigate fashion, attendees will also learn from leaders in other industries from companies like Cracker Barrel and NASA, as well as media outlets like Automotive News and AutoRemarketing. Additionally, attendees will get exclusive insight about CarGurus’ product line up and vision for the future from company executives like CEO Jason Trevisan and Chief Product Officer Tom Caputo.