Principal Provides Status Update of eTruck Transportation’s Class 6 EV Conversion Technology

DALLAS, TEXAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that eTruck Transportation (“eTruck”) is on schedule with the development and planned availability of its class 6 hybrid heavy electric vehicle demonstration vehicles, both of which are planned for Q4 of 2021.

Video Demo Now Available; eTruck’s Commercial Product Development Progressing as Anticipated, Providing Further Validation of Principal Solar’s Investment and Operational Strategies

“Our investment in eTruck Transportation is performing as anticipated,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW. “eTruck is on schedule for a Q4 completion of its two initial vehicle conversions for customer evaluation and plans to accept commercial orders in the same quarter.”

A video of eTruck’s Class 8 demonstration vehicle is viewable here: https://youtu.be/tOVcmY2tdno .

eTruck's heavy vehicle EV conversion technology is engineered to enable transportation and logistics companies of all sizes to cost-effectively transition their existing fleets from diesel to high performance hybrid electric fleets without waiting for major truck manufacturers to engineer completely new platforms. eTruck’s proprietary system lowers operational costs, reduces fuel consumption and emissions, thus enabling diesel fleets to transition towards electric power, without sacrificing performance, range, or utility.

Principal Solar, via its Nexteal subsidiary, is strategically investing in emerging electric vehicle technologies that are ready for near-term commercial rollout, thereby meeting today’s market demand with timely, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly solutions.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

