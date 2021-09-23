New Leaf Ventures Hires Strategic Executives for Business Development and Cannabis Industry Acquisitions

New COO and CSO will Focus on Multi-State Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf Services, LLC. (“New Leaf Services”) is pleased to announce the hiring of two Business Development and M&A industry experts from Washington state based Goldfingers Group. In their new roles, Mr. Brad Songhurst will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. David Tran will serve as Chief Strategy Officer of New Leaf USA.

Mr. Songhurst brings over 20 years of executive operational and management experience to the Company. Prior to entering the cannabis industry in 2014, Songhurst was an Assistant Director for the Tao Group in Las Vegas, during which, he participated in generating over $500MM gross revenue across its mega venues Tao/Lavo/Marquee. In 2014 he was Chief Operations Officer at Urbn Leaf, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Southern California. Over the past 7 years, Songhurst has opened and operated 8 retail outlets; generating combined revenues of over $160MM per year, built and operated over 240,000 sq. ft. of cannabis cultivation across 4 states, established several manufacturing/distribution facilities that produce and sell hundreds of SKUs, and built a retail delivery program that successfully served 350,000 customers per year.

Mr. Songhurst notes, “As New Leaf Ventures enters its next stage of growth, I am proud to be joining with a team that will execute the Company’s expansion strategy and curate consumer-oriented brands and products designed to thrive in legal markets nationally and internationally.” Mr. Songhurst continues, “My decision to join New Leaf was anchored by our common goal to create the most effective vertically integrated supply chain with the agility to flourish within the dynamic environment prevalent throughout the cannabis industry.”

Mr. Tran brings over 21 years of entrepreneurial experience in the Hospitality and Cannabis sectors. Prior to entering the Cannabis Industry, he owned and operated 4 successful bars/nightclubs in Seattle. He then opened one of the first Medical Marijuana dispensaries in the state of Washington before starting Dope Media, a globally recognized cannabis publication and events company. His time with Dope Media, where he served as CEO, resulted in earning recognition as one of 3X INC 5000 fastest growing companies and producing the Best-in-Class Cannabis Events in the industry including Dope Cup/ Dope Industry Awards Show/ Budtender Appreciation Day. In 2019, he facilitated the sale of the company to High Times Media for $11.2MM and undertook the role of Dope Media Brand Director.