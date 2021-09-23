Gevo Acquires Butamax Patent Estate

Gevo adds fundamental patents to its portfolio for the production of renewable isobutanol and derivative renewable fuel products

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement, dated September 21, 2021, with Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (“Butamax”) and its affiliate, Danisco US Inc., to acquire certain patents, leaving Gevo as the only entity with full rights to sublicense the entire Gevo/Butamax isobutanol and isobutanol derivatives patent estate in the fields of fuels, isooctane, industrial chemicals, isobutylene, oligomerized isobutylene, and para-xylene (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”). The transaction contemplated by the Asset Purchase Agreement closed on September 21, 2021 and is subject to certain existing rights and obligations.



The Asset Purchase Agreement provides Gevo with direct ownership and management over the entire known isobutanol patent portfolio of Butamax. Butamax previously entered into a patent cross-license agreement with Gevo effective as of August 22, 2015 (the “Patent-Cross License Agreement”). The Asset Purchase Agreement terminates the Patent-Cross License Agreement in most respects.