VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 119MWdc Hillston Solar Farm

Construction has already commenced with the project to be the third Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor GRS and brings J.A. Martin’s total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 450MWdc.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (“J.A. Martin”) has been awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 119MWdc Hillston Solar Farm in the Riverina region of southwestern New South Wales.

Once energized, the Hillston Solar Farm will generate approximately 235,000MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power nearly 54,000 homes and avoid over 161,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The project’s construction will create about 160 local jobs.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said: “J.A. Martin is excited to have the opportunity to once again work with GRS to construct another major solar farm. We look forward to completing another successful project and continuing to help power the growth of renewable energy in New South Wales and across Australia.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

About J.A. Martin

J.A. Martin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1968, J.A. Martin specializes in delivering industrial electrical engineering and power services, including solar engineering design, procurement, and construction (EPC).

