Avalon GloboCare to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 30th

David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Luisa Ingargiola, Chief Financial Officer of Avalon GloboCare will present on Thursday, September 30 th at 10:50 AM Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 29 – 30, 2021.

Investors can register for the conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

