Flywire Appoints Yvonne Hao to Board of Directors

Former PillPack Senior Executive and Seasoned Technology Leader Brings Operational Expertise to Flywire Board

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the appointment of Yvonne Hao to its Board of Directors, effective September 23, 2021. Ms. Hao will serve as a Member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.



Ms. Hao brings an extensive background in technology and strong operational leadership to Flywire’s board. She is Co-Founder of the Private Equity Firm Cove Hill Partners, which focuses on building market-leading consumer and technology companies, and prior to that, held the roles of COO and CFO of PillPack, a national retail e-commerce pharmacy. There she helped lead the $750 million sale and integration of PillPack with Amazon. Prior to PillPack, Ms. Hao was an operating partner at Bain Capital, and previously worked at Honeywell, where she held roles as VP of Global Marketing for the security business, and as GM for ADI North America, a ~$1.7B division. She began her career at McKinsey.

In addition to her professional roles, Ms. Hao serves on the boards of numerous public companies, including the automotive marketplace CarGurus as a member of the Audit Committee, and the thermal energy company Gentherm where she Chairs the Compensation Committee and serves on the Audit and M&A committees. Ms. Hao is also the Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Finance Committee at Beth Israel Lahey Health, a premier network of 13 hospitals with more than $6 billion in revenue and approximately 35,000 employees.

“Yvonne’s expertise in strategic operations and her unique skill set in building technology companies for long term and sustainable growth will be a critical asset to Flywire’s Board,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “From healthcare and technology to consumer-facing brands, she brings unique insights from many of the industries that Flywire supports, and we look forward to her immediate impact.”

“Flywire’s ability to combine software and payments to deliver meaningful value for their clients and payers is truly unique,” said Yvonne Hao. “Along with a proven track record of digitizing the payment experience for some of the most complex industries all over the world, they’ve built an amazing culture and team along the way. I’m honored to join the Board to help drive further success.”