Beam Global to Exhibit with Volvo Construction Equipment at The Utility Expo 2021 at the Kentucky Exposition Center

The Utility Expo is the largest event for utility professionals and construction contractors seeking the latest industry technologies, innovations and trends. Cities increasingly require contractors to limit jobsite noise, eliminate noxious fumes from diesel generators and improve community safety by banning or limiting liquid fuel storage and transport. Compact electric machines are emerging as an ideal solution and they need onsite power to charge. Contractors can use EV ARC transportable charging systems to charge these machines. Utilities can offer contractors power-as-a-service in the early stages of projects, long before a grid connection has been established. The EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power compact electric machines day or night, during inclement weather and in locations where there is no utility connection available. The transportable unit can be relocated readily and requires no connection to the utility grid .

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will be exhibiting at The Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system will be demonstrated in booth K-129 on Tuesday September 28 and Wednesday September 29, 8:30am-5pm ET and Thursday September 30, 8:30am-2pm ET.

“Volvo Construction Equipment is a global leader in compact electric machines used on construction sites that need clean, quiet yet powerful equipment but that often have no electrical connection in the early project phases. The Utility Expo is an excellent venue for Beam to demonstrate the benefits and latest improvements to our rapidly deployed, renewably energized EV charging infrastructure products to an audience of construction contractors and utility professionals,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Combined with Volvo compact machines, EV ARC transportable charging systems are perfect for contractors or utility operators who need rapidly deployed, scalable EV charging.”

The historic $1 trillion infrastructure package is in process with congress including $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure. Utilities, contractors and EV charging providers will be core players in the massive EV charging infrastructure buildout of this decade. Locally generated, locally stored and locally delivered energy products decentralize energy production and are seen as an important component to solving the coming load-planning challenges.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



