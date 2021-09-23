checkAd

Immuron planned Acquisition of R&D Vaccine Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of gut pathogens, today would like to provide shareholders and the market with an update to our market announcements of 8 June 2021 and 7 July 2021.

The Company has been pursuing a major acquisition of a private biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative vaccine technologies. The Company as a result has been in suspension in order to satisfy (i) the requirements for the combined group (post the acquisition) - including under ASX listing rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 and (ii) for requalification of the combined group (post acquisition) under chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX listing rules.

The Immuron Board of Directors considered that this acquisition opportunity would have added significant value to the Company and shareholders potentially delivering a much-needed Australian developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate for commercialization.

The ASX has absolute discretion to re-admit a company to the official list after such a transaction has occurred. After filing with the ASX a detailed ASX In-Principal Advice Application and subsequent lengthy discussions and exchanges with the ASX. ASX advised Immuron that based on the information provided to date, ASX does not currently have sufficient information to enable it to be satisfied that the combined group after the proposed acquisition would meet those requirements under chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.

Immuron as a result is now unable to satisfy the pre-conditions for this proposed acquisition due to the expiration of the existing contractual timetable and will not proceed with the proposed acquisition in its present form. There are no break fees associated with being unable to satisfy the preconditions existing contractual timetable, however professional fees associated with this transaction over the past 4 months are approximately $450k plus GST (together with customary out of pocket expenses).

Immuron remains focused on its existing business opportunities and the development of our lead drug candidates, currently in clinical development which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigms for moderate to severe campylobacteriosis, Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) infections, travelers’ diarrhea and for Clostridiodes difficile infections. The company is also continuing to pursue its research programs to identify the inhibitory molecule/s in IMM-124E which demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

As a result of Immuron not proceeding with the proposed acquisition at this time. suspension The suspension of trading in the securities of Immuron Limited (‘IMC’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading on 24 September 2021 Australian Eastern Standard Time and Immuron securities will re-commence trading on the ASX official list.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com 


For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immuron planned Acquisition of R&D Vaccine Company MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...