checkAd

Fort St. James Releases Video on Its 100% Owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project, 30 km From FPX Nickel Corp

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has produced a video on it's 100% owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project. The video explains and provides in-depth …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has produced a video on it's 100% owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project. The video explains and provides in-depth information about the location, exploration work that has been completed, and work that is being planned to advance the project. Fort St. James Nickel Corp is planning a 2021 work program on its Kilometre 26 Nickel Project which is located 30 Km away from FPX Nickel Corp (TSX-v: FPX) - Decar Project. "With the Electric Vehicle market shifting into the prominent space that it has, the demand for nickel has significantly increased, which has put Fort St. James Nickel Corp in a very exciting position for the immediate and not too distant future." Mr. Mynott stated.

Foto: Accesswire

A frame taken from the Kilometre 26 Nickel Project video,
Now available on the FTJ YouTube channel.

The Kilometre 26 Nickel Project encompasses 5830.25 hectares (14,406.9 acres) located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the community of Fort St. James approximately two and a half hours by highway from the city of Prince George. Due to the relatively low elevation of the Kilometre 26 property and its excellent access, exploration programs can be carried out year-round. Kilometre 26 is accessed by an all-season arterial logging road.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Steve Mynott"

President
Fort St James Nickel Corp. 604-488-3900

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Fort St. James Nickel Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665225/Fort-St-James-Releases-Video-on-Its- ...

Fort St. James Nickel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fort St. James Releases Video on Its 100% Owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project, 30 km From FPX Nickel Corp VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has produced a video on it's 100% owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project. The video explains and provides in-depth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing
Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of VMT01 in ...
ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Fort St. James Plans Work Program On 100% Owned Nickel Project 30 KM From FPX Nickel Corp
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Fort St. James Nickel Appoints Steve Mynott as President
Accesswire | Analysen