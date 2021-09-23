checkAd

Great Atlantic Begins Exploration Program Expanding Its Tungsten Focus To Include Gold 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property Located in the Exploits Subzone Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned 2,950 Hectare, South Quarry …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned 2,950 Hectare, South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in east-central Newfoundland. The program will consist of prospecting and rock - soil geochemical sampling, exploring for tungsten and gold mineralization.

The Property hosts high grade tungsten mineralization from two quarries exceeding 1% WO3. The Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Recent significant gold discoveries are reported within the Exploits Subzone.

The 2021 program is focusing on the central - northern regions of the South Quarry Property, exploring for new zones of tungsten mineralization in high priority target areas identified by the Company during previous exploration programs. These include areas of anomalous tungsten in bedrock and / or in soil. One area of current focus is within the northeast region of the property where 2015 soil samples returned highly anomalous tungsten values of 234 and 402 ppm. Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in this area during 2015 (News Release of November 19, 2015). Eleven quarry rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3 (W % x 1.26 equals WO3%). A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein returned 11.94% WO3.

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins at South Quarry

The 2021 program will also evaluate certain areas for gold mineralization. The Property is underexplored with respect to gold. It is located within the eastern region of the Exploits Subzone. The Exploits Subzone hosts recently discovered gold discoveries, including those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the South Quarry Property.

