Veritone Announces New Exclusive International Licensing Agreement with CBS News

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, today announced an exclusive international content licensing agreement with CBS News.

Together for the last 11 years, CBS News and Veritone have served television producers, filmmakers, podcasters and content creators by providing unprecedented access to the CBS News archives with search and discovery powered by aiWARETM. With this new three-year exclusive international agreement, Veritone and CBS News will increase access to millions of hours of archival and breaking news content to the global creative community. Veritone and CBS News have committed to continuous improvement to the licensing user experience through digitization of the archives, transcription powered by aiWARETM and increased access to the archive spanning more than 90 years.

The CBS News content collection can be found on Veritone Licensing, a licensing portal that allows users to easily search for premier content across Veritone’s content partners, including USA Swimming, South China Morning Post, Pac-12 and many more. The CBS News Archives collection has more than 2.5 million hours of iconic news programming –– including historic footage from “48 Hours,” “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation.” Incremental breaking and archival CBS News content, digitized and processed with transcription and AI-created metadata, will be searchable on the portal through this agreement.

“Veritone has long been committed to improving the search and accessibility of content for the media and entertainment industry,” said Ryan Steelberg, president at Veritone. “We are thrilled to see our advancements in artificial intelligence-powered search and discovery utilized by CBS News for uncovering and identifying their archives. We are proud of our longtime partnership with CBS News and are excited to officially bring it to the global creative community.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Veritone’s continued international expansion. CBS News joins notable global Veritone clients across its various business units including Nova Broadcasting in Australia, World Athletics and Wireless Group in the UK, and Sony Interactive, Japan.

To learn more about Veritone’s Content Licensing services, please visit: https://www.licensing.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Wertpapier


