GoodRx Launches GoodRx Health, A Next-Generation Online Health Resource

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today launched GoodRx Health to provide research-based answers to vital health questions. Unlike other consumer health destinations, GoodRx Health takes a new approach to health information with concise, actionable knowledge delivered via GoodRx Answers, Health Wizard tools for navigating tough choices, and thousands of award-winning Explainer videos on today’s crucial health concerns.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by a dedicated editorial team, including leading doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare experts, GoodRx Health aims to tap into the current consensus of medical research with the goal of creating the most trusted and most useful health information resource on the internet, following our editorial guidelines. GoodRx Health strives to take the idea of a “literature review” to the general public by poring over existing research and consulting with health experts to capture the latest state of clinical and scientific knowledge in clear, succinct language. With hubs dedicated to important health topics like diabetes, heart disease, and dozens more, GoodRx Health delivers actionable cost and savings information that arms consumers with the knowledge they need to make better decisions about their health.

GoodRx Health builds upon GoodRx’s decade of experience as America’s leading resource for healthcare savings. Almost 20 million people visit GoodRx every month, and our editorial team has already published thousands of stories that have earned top rank on competitive queries about topics from erectile dysfunction to COVID-19 vaccines. Now, GoodRx Health expands upon this foundation to include subjects from health insurance to women’s health, and weight loss to mental health. GoodRx Health also includes thousands of engaging, expert videos from HealthiNation, the leading health video education company acquired by GoodRx in early 2021.

“GoodRx empowers consumers with the information they need to be advocates for their own health,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Our digital marketplace provides prices and discounts so consumers can find affordable prescriptions and medical care. With GoodRx Health, we can connect the millions of people who already come to our site with the credible and helpful information they seek about medications, health conditions, and healthcare costs.”