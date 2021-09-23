Aterian Reaches Agreement with Lender to Pay Down Its Term Loan Debt

Company Makes Material Progress in Reducing Container Shipping Cost

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reached an agreement with its lender, High Trail, to pay down its outstanding secured term debt in an aggregate principal amount of $66.3 million plus accrued and unpaid interest, which amount will be paid in shares of the Company’s common stock in accordance with the terms of the notes evidencing such debt. The remaining $25.0 million term loan debt will now mature in April 2023 and all financial covenants have been restructured.



“I am excited to share with our shareholders that Aterian has reached an agreement with its lender to satisfy the majority of its outstanding term debt and has made material progress in reducing its container shipping costs thanks to the support of various strategic shipping partners. These are two important steps that we expect to strengthen our balance sheet and cash flows going forward and allow Aterian to create a capital structure optimized for growth and profitability in 2022,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-founder and CEO of Aterian. “Despite the remaining risk of unpredictable COVID related disruptions, we now see a clearer path to continuing our M&A strategy. We are more optimistic than ever that, on the other side of this global supply chain crisis, we will be well positioned to execute on the vision of building the leading consumer product platform."

