A School District Successfully Implements Boxlight ProColor in All Classrooms

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in South Allegheny School District (McKeesport, PA).

South Allegheny currently employs 105 teachers, and 26 full-time and part-time support personnel to serve almost 1500 students in elementary, middle, and senior high school, as well as an education center. The district invested in award-winning ProColor interactive displays for each classroom – nearly 200 in all – to update and innovate learning environments, with plans to invest in more for common shared spaces. The district was able to use a variety of funds, including federal relief funding, to acquire the interactive displays.

"Future-focused has been in the forefront of our minds as a District for many years. Utilization of (ESSER) funds in a meaningful way has allowed South Allegheny students to now have a level playing field," stated Dr. Lisa Duval, Superintendent of South Allegheny School District.

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

