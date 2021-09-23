First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) is pleased to mark the one-year anniversary of the First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund (Ticker: FECRX). The Fund seeks to provide current income with a focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term by investing in a range of private and public credit assets—including direct lending, middle-market “club” loans, syndicated bank loans, asset-based loans and high yield bonds. In the year since its September 15, 2020, inception, the Credit Opportunities Fund returned 12.30%; as of August 31, 2021, its distribution yield was 7.14%.1

“We believe the Fund’s launch was fortunately timed,” said Christopher J. Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “While the Fund had been in the planning stages since early 2020, the Covid-related market dislocations that began in March allowed us to be patient in seeding the portfolio. Once we ramped up in September, there were ample opportunities to establish strong foundational positions that we believe have the potential to benefit our investors over the long run.”