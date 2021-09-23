First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) is pleased to mark the one-year anniversary of the First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund (Ticker: FECRX). The Fund seeks to provide current income with a focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term by investing in a range of private and public credit assets—including direct lending, middle-market “club” loans, syndicated bank loans, asset-based loans and high yield bonds. In the year since its September 15, 2020, inception, the Credit Opportunities Fund returned 12.30%; as of August 31, 2021, its distribution yield was 7.14%.1
“We believe the Fund’s launch was fortunately timed,” said Christopher J. Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “While the Fund had been in the planning stages since early 2020, the Covid-related market dislocations that began in March allowed us to be patient in seeding the portfolio. Once we ramped up in September, there were ample opportunities to establish strong foundational positions that we believe have the potential to benefit our investors over the long run.”
The Credit Opportunities Fund is registered as a closed-end interval fund. Providing investors with daily purchase opportunities, monthly distributions when applicable and quarterly redemption windows, the interval fund structure allows the Fund’s portfolio managers greater flexibility to invest in alternative income-generating assets—such as private credit and syndicated loans—that historically have offered higher yields relative to traditional securities in exchange for reduced liquidity. With no requirements that investors be accredited or qualified and low minimum investments, this differentiated investment solution is available to retail investors often shut out of such opportunities.
“We are very excited to mark this milestone, especially given the strong inflows we have seen over the Fund’s first year,” said Jack Snyder, National Sales Manager, Wirehouse and RIA Channel, and Head of Retail Alternative Sales at First Eagle. “We believe this success is attributable to the broad accessibility of the strategy in a complex market, coupled with its robust historical performance and attractive relative yield and what we expect to be ongoing demand for alternative income-oriented strategies.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare