checkAd

First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 15:12  |  35   |   |   

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) is pleased to mark the one-year anniversary of the First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund (Ticker: FECRX). The Fund seeks to provide current income with a focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term by investing in a range of private and public credit assets—including direct lending, middle-market “club” loans, syndicated bank loans, asset-based loans and high yield bonds. In the year since its September 15, 2020, inception, the Credit Opportunities Fund returned 12.30%; as of August 31, 2021, its distribution yield was 7.14%.1

“We believe the Fund’s launch was fortunately timed,” said Christopher J. Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “While the Fund had been in the planning stages since early 2020, the Covid-related market dislocations that began in March allowed us to be patient in seeding the portfolio. Once we ramped up in September, there were ample opportunities to establish strong foundational positions that we believe have the potential to benefit our investors over the long run.”

The Credit Opportunities Fund is registered as a closed-end interval fund. Providing investors with daily purchase opportunities, monthly distributions when applicable and quarterly redemption windows, the interval fund structure allows the Fund’s portfolio managers greater flexibility to invest in alternative income-generating assets—such as private credit and syndicated loans—that historically have offered higher yields relative to traditional securities in exchange for reduced liquidity. With no requirements that investors be accredited or qualified and low minimum investments, this differentiated investment solution is available to retail investors often shut out of such opportunities.

“We are very excited to mark this milestone, especially given the strong inflows we have seen over the Fund’s first year,” said Jack Snyder, National Sales Manager, Wirehouse and RIA Channel, and Head of Retail Alternative Sales at First Eagle. “We believe this success is attributable to the broad accessibility of the strategy in a complex market, coupled with its robust historical performance and attractive relative yield and what we expect to be ongoing demand for alternative income-oriented strategies.”

Seite 1 von 5
1ST EAGLE CR OP/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) is pleased to mark the one-year anniversary of the First Eagle Credit Opportunities Fund (Ticker: FECRX). The Fund seeks to provide current income with a focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...