DULUX Paints by PPG Unveils Rich, Healing Olive Sprig as 2022 Colour of the Year

After years of playing it safe with neutral decor, Canadians are eager to introduce an infusion of colour into their homes. Not just any colour – think soothing, saturated tones that represent healing, regrowth and resiliency after a year of uncertainty, social isolation, and living and working remotely amid the pandemic.

DULUX Paints by PPG has announced Olive Sprig (DLX1125-4) as its 2022 Colour of the Year. Reminiscent of nature, this grounded, comforting sage green emits a sense of calm and tranquility, reflecting consumers’ longing for stability, human connection and self-care in the new normal world. (Photo: Business Wire)

That’s the forecast of DULUX Paints by PPG in announcing Olive Sprig (DLX1125-4) as its 2022 Colour of the Year. Reminiscent of nature, this grounded, comforting sage green emits a sense of calm and tranquility, reflecting consumers’ longing for stability, human connection and self-care in a new normal world.

Olive Sprig is the star hue of the brand’s 2022 palette, which features optimistic, colour-infused tones from every colour family and reveals a new era in home decor.

“We’re seeing a trend towards relaxed, rich, organic hues that will be incorporated into home decor in the coming year,” said Mitsu Dhawan, PPG marketing manager, Dulux Paints by PPG, explaining that this movement represents a break from the neutral tones that have traditionally been the brand’s top-sellers. “Used alone or in combination, inside or outside, the 2022 palette is elegant, versatile and highly-adaptable, brightening walls with a nature-kissed feel.”

Based on research conducted by PPG’s international team of colour experts, the Dulux Paints by PPG brand has unveiled three colour stories – Invaluable, Introspective and Inspired – that will resonate with homeowners in 2022, all under the theme of Horizon.

“The Horizon theme represents our current state of hope, reflection and new beginnings,” Dhawan explained, adding that PPG colour experts found that consumers have been shown to be more inclined to adopt more colourful selections after difficult inflection points throughout history, including the Roaring Twenties and following the Great Depression.

Invaluable: The Invaluable palette culminates a rich library of cultural references to imagine its perfect place in today’s world. Drawing Gatsby-esque inspiration from the past to create the go-to glamourous palette of the present, this colour story is not afraid to be bold. Grounded with lush hues such as Dulux Paints by PPG’s Gooseberry, Castle Stone and Ancient Copper, the Invaluable palette adds depth and warmth to any space. Pair these colours with dark woods and brass accents to really turn up the drama in your home.

