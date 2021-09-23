checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Releases Six New A88CBD Functional Waters

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, today announced the launch of its brand new line of six natural A88CBD functional waters powered by Vessl. The new A88CBD functional waters, sold under the A88 Infused Products Division Inc. subsidiary, represent a strong move into functional beverages for the Alkaline Water Company which expects to drive sales with this first-to-market premium CBD beverage technology.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005198/en/

A88CBD uses the patented Vessl Closure technology to store the CBD and other active and functional ingredients in a pressurized chamber in the bottle cap until the consumer twists it open for an instant infusion of fresh flavor and functionality. Just twist, infuse, and enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to bring another product innovation to the market in the multi-billion-dollar functional beverage category. Our current A88CBD Lemon Lime is having tremendous success in the marketplace and our customers have asked us to expand into functionality, additional non-functional flavors, and a non-flavored plain CBD alkaline water. Within the next 60 days we’ll have nine total A88CBD waters in the marketplace.” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. “According to industry projections, the CBD beverage category alone will be over $1 billion by 2025 and A88CBD is first-to-market in the category with this amazing Vessl technology. Beverage drinkers are increasingly changing their buying preferences based on functionality. We are meeting that demand with A88CBD that offers fresh functionality and flavor designed to exceed expectations. The timing is great considering the progress being made in the regulatory landscape both currently in California and anticipated nationally in 2022.”

The Vessl Closure is a patented technology that stores the CBD and other active or functional ingredients in a pressurized chamber in the bottle cap until the consumer twists it open for an instant infusion of fresh flavor and functionality. Just twist, infuse, and enjoy.

“We believe The Alkaline Water Company is an incredible company that has done a great job realizing their mission — to create the best tasting water in the world,” said Vessl, Inc. Founder, Chairman & CEO, Walter Apodaca Jr. “We believe the Vessl closure will help advance this mission and set The Alkaline Water Company on a course to transform the functional beverage category.”

