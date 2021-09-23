GenTech’s Brand Set for Major Launch as ‘Feature Brand’ at Mr. Olympia 2021 Weekend

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming worldwide launch of the Company’s recently acquired brand, Storm Lifestyles ( www.stormlifestyles.com ) (“Storm”), a line of sports nutrition and fitness lifestyle products targeting the under-35 demographic, at The Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend event ( https://mrolympia.com ) to be held October 7-10, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

• GenTech’s Newest Fitness Brand to “Take the World by Storm” through Access to Worldwide Fitness Focused Audience Topping 17 Million • GenTech’s SINFIT, American Metabolix, and MPB Snacks to Gain Significant Exposure at the Event

The event is expected to draw 40,000 attendees and pull in a worldwide audience topping 2 million, a total social media reach of over 17 million fitness focused followers, and plenty of A-list celebrities and top fitness brands and personalities.

Storm will launch multiple products at the event, including Pre-Workout Vegan EAA's and a Powdered Fat Burner as well as a full line of Storm apparel. Storm will also launch a full affiliate program for influencers at the event and seek to sign influencers and athletes on the spot.

In addition to the Storm launch, other GenTech brands will gain valuable exposure. American Metabolix ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) and SINFIT Nutrition are official sponsors of the show and will have their logos prominently displayed at multiple points throughout the venue, including at the show and at the expo. Both brands will also feature in 30-second commercial spots running during every event promoting their products.

SINFIT will also be the title sponsor of the IFBB Wheelchair Olympia ( https://mrolympia.com/wheelchair-olympia ) and will have people on stage handing out prizes to the athletes.

GenTech’s brands, including Storm, SINFIT, American Metabolix, and MPB Snacks, will also be featured in a large booth at the event. Top UFC stars Tecia Torres, Miranda Maverick, and Cory Sandhagen will join GenTech brands in the booth to meet fans and sign autographs for several hours during each day of the event.

Leonard Armenta, GenTech President and CEO of SINFIT, commented, “The Olympia weekend is the unambiguous alpha event in the fitness world. It is truly the world championship of bodybuilding and fitness. And nothing is more central to our branding strategy than associating our core fitness brands with that energy and culture. In addition to the organic exposure, we expect to gain from our prominent positioning both physically and digitally at the event, our sales team has already set up meetings with major retailers and distributors to target both domestic and international markets.”