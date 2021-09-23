Lindab Raises Financial Targets After Selling Building Systems Business
- (PLX AI) – Lindab updates its financial targets after selling its Building Systems business.
- Lindab growth target is raised to 10% sales growth per year from the current 5-8%
- Lindab says operating margin should now exceed 10% annually, compared to the previous target of average 10%
- The targets for net debt and dividends are left unchanged
- Lindab says streamlining operations and after the divestment of business area Building Systems focusing all efforts on Ventilation Systems and Profile Systems.
- Says strong balance sheet means it can accelerate acquisitions
