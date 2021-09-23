Lindab Raises Financial Targets After Selling Building Systems Business Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 15:15 | | 14 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 15:15 | (PLX AI) – Lindab updates its financial targets after selling its Building Systems business.Lindab growth target is raised to 10% sales growth per year from the current 5-8%Lindab says operating margin should now exceed 10% annually, compared to the … (PLX AI) – Lindab updates its financial targets after selling its Building Systems business.Lindab growth target is raised to 10% sales growth per year from the current 5-8%Lindab says operating margin should now exceed 10% annually, compared to the … (PLX AI) – Lindab updates its financial targets after selling its Building Systems business.

Lindab growth target is raised to 10% sales growth per year from the current 5-8%

Lindab says operating margin should now exceed 10% annually, compared to the previous target of average 10%

The targets for net debt and dividends are left unchanged

Lindab says streamlining operations and after the divestment of business area Building Systems focusing all efforts on Ventilation Systems and Profile Systems.

Says strong balance sheet means it can accelerate acquisitions



