checkAd

Liquid Media Completes Acquisition of iNDIEFLIX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 15:20  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the completion of its acquisition of iNDIEFLIX Group Inc. (“iNDIEFLIX”), a global market leader in educational entertainment or ‘edutainment’. The closing of the acquisition adds a key asset to Liquid’s four-stage business solution engine, which is designed to drive sustainable growth for independent intellectual property (IP) owners and producers.

“We are delighted to welcome our talented new colleagues from iNDIEFLIX to the Liquid Media family and to be continuing along a path that will augment our growth for years to come,” said Ronald Thomson, CEO of Liquid.

iNDIEFLIX is a global subscription video-on-demand streaming service focused on content with a purpose. Cofounded by award-winning Producer, Director, Costume Designer and Author Scilla Andreen, its success in providing monetization opportunities for IP owners syncs perfectly with Liquid’s mission to help creatives take their professional content from inception to monetization.

“Independently produced social impact programming is in demand and more relevant than ever. Having created meaningful content and built a wide distribution infrastructure in the education, corporate and government spaces, I felt it was time to find a partner who could support our growth. I found the perfect match in Liquid Media,” said Scilla Andreen, iNDIEFLIX CEO & Co-Founder. “I love working with Ron, and the entire Liquid team. Now we have access to greater resources and can tap into a family of great companies to further our mission. I’m excited about taking the good we do in the world to the next level.”

Liquid Media’s iNDIEFLIX will continue with its excellent work in the social impact area of edutainment, creating, promoting and distributing important films, video curriculum, educational materials and more to B2B and B2C audiences around the world, across corporate, private, education, government and public sectors. In parallel, iNDIEFLIX will play an important role in stage four of Liquid’s business solution engine as the Company supports independents towards IP monetization in a shifting landscape.

Liquid acquired iNDIEFLIX for up to 2.5M common shares of Liquid, which are scheduled to be paid out to iNDIEFLIX investors across specific performance milestones in five equal tranches of 500,000 common shares each (the “Consideration Shares”). The first tranche of Consideration Shares was paid on closing, with four remaining milestones to be triggered by iNDIEFLIX revenues totaling up to US$65M in the years ahead. Additional cash is being invested in iNDIEFLIX’s ongoing operations, to be applied towards working capital and production of original content for iNDIEFLIX’s education and other channels. Further details of the acquisition will be available in the Company’s Q3 financial statements filed on SEDAR.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquid Media Completes Acquisition of iNDIEFLIX VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the completion of its acquisition of iNDIEFLIX Group Inc. (“iNDIEFLIX”), a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...