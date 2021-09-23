checkAd

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, Awarded the SDG Excellence Award by WE EMPOWER- A Global Challenge for Women Entrepreneurs Powering UN Sustainable Development Goals

The Award is the First Annual Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award, Awarded to Inna Braverman for Her Demonstration of Deep Commitment to Addressing Climate Change with Eco Wave Power's Pioneering Solution in Harnessing Wave Energy for Clean Electricity

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) (Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) (the "Company" or "Eco Wave Power") announced today that the SDG Excellence Award was awarded to Ms. Inna Braverman, the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, yesterday, during the 2021 WE Empower Pitch Competition, by Ms. Alyse Nelson- the President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

The WE Empower UN SDG Challenge is the first of its kind global business competition for women entrepreneurs who are advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring entire communities to act to create the world we want by 2030.

The lead partners and supporters of the SDG Challenge are Bank of America, UN Foundation, The World Bank, Arizona State University's Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, Saїd Business School, University of Oxford, Salesforce and others.

During the award ceremony, Ms. Alyse Nelson stated: "The award is in memory of Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, who many of you will remember as a beautiful spirit. Her legacy certainly lives on for working on a stronger environment through her organization ECOncrete. We are proud to be able to honor Shimrit's memory with the Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award which will go to Inna Braverman, Founder of Eco Wave Power, a green energy company that is leveraging technology to produce clean and affordable energy from ocean and sea waves. Congratulations to the grant recipients, we are amazed by the work that you do!"

Today, Ms. Inna Braverman stated: "I am very touched and honored to receive the first annual Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award. Shimrit was an amazing impact entrepreneur, who dedicated her life to the protection of our oceans. Shimrit touched my life in a very special way. She was a friend, a mentor, and a role model. She paved the way for female entrepreneurs by showing all of us that everything is possible and that only the sky is the limit. I promise to always remember her and talk about her, to make sure that her legacy is never forgotten."

