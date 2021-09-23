checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires Alien Invasion Holiday Horror Film ‘Black Friday’

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 15:28   

Retail Horror Film Stars Bruce Campbell, Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, and Michael Jai White

To Premiere This Week at Fantastic Fest

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) announced today Screen Media’s acquisition of all North American rights to the alien invasion holiday horror film Black Friday ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week. Directed by Casey Tebo (Happy Birthday!), and written by Andy Greskoviak Black Friday stars Bruce Campbell, Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Goosebumps), Stephen Peck and Michael Jai White. The film is produced by Warner Davis and executive produced by Greskoviak through his company MFW Manufacturing. Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in November.

On the busiest shopping night of the year, a group of disgruntled toy store employees must defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers when a mysterious alien parasite turns them into monstrous creatures hell-bent on a murderous rampage.

"When Andy sent me this script, it was such a blast!” said Tebo. “It reminded me of some of my favorite holiday horror movies like Gremlins or Krampus. I could see myself running to a midnight showing to see this with other horror fans, and at the same time, I could see my kids watching it at a sleepover with their friends. It's imaginative, original, scary, fun, and the right bit of ridiculous - and that's all the things I want to see in a movie!"

“With elevated thrills, a stellar ensemble cast and undeniable entertainment value, Black Friday is the kind of original content that Screen Media aspires to bring to our audiences. We can’t wait to unleash this clever horror film, just in time for its namesake holiday,” said Screen Media in a statement.

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, and Logan Taylor, Manager of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal with Jay Cohen at the Gersh Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s recent releases include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine; Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, which won the Audience Award at the 2021 San Francisco Film Festival; and SK Dale’s critically acclaimed thriller Till Death, starring Megan Fox. Other previous releases include the Barry Pepper thriller Trigger Point; Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire; and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.

