checkAd

HAVN Life Announces Supply and Distribution MOU with Mycrodose Therapeutics

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

The partnership is a integral step in the The Company's path to market in the U.S., achieving one of its most important milestones to-dateVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) …

The partnership is a integral step in the The Company's path to market in the U.S., achieving one of its most important milestones to-date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is thrilled to announce a partnership with California-based Mycrodose Therapeutics, one of only a few private companies that has been granted a Schedule I License to research four (4) psychedelic compounds including psilocybin, MDMA, DMT, & LSD by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

HAVN Life will work with its partners to export their naturally derived psilocybin to Mycrodose Therapeutics, where it will be used in the development of advanced drug delivery (ADD) systems to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases, as well as be distributed to appropriately licenced customers in the U.S.

"We are excited to have forged this partnership with Mycrodose Therapeutics, building an important link in our supply chain to service our Supply Agreement partners in the US," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "Mycrodose Therapeutics has a strong working relationship with the DEA, and is well-suited to manage the highly-regulated distribution requirements for psilocybin in the US. We look forward to building considerable success with them," he adds.

Mycrodose Therapeutics is an ideal partner for HAVN Life, with a successful track-record of working with the FDA and navigating the clinic trial process, along with a proven track record of core business fundamentals and successful M&A ventures. This partnership in is a very important milestone for The Company, and will be a gateway to any appropriately licensed customer in the U.S., be they research-focused or otherwise.

​​This partnership allows naturally derived GMP psilocybin to be available here in the US for a better price than what is available to companies right now. The partnership also eases the supply chain issues currently facing the hundreds of pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and nonprofits across the United States that can't find psilocybin at an affordable price.

"Mycrodose Therapeutics is excited to form this mutually expansive and highly profitable partnership with HAVN Life as their exclusive distributor in the United States of naturally derived GMP psilocybin, GMP psilocybin botanical extract, and GMP psilocybin raw mushroom powder," says Chad Conner, Chief Executive Officer at Mycrodose Therapeutics. "Today the majority of psilocybin that we find comes from synthetic sources and is lab-grown on E.coli, and we believe that the entourage-effect from psilocybin derived from the whole mushroom will be a very valuable addition to the current supply chain. This partnership helps support our company's ambitious product development and R&D milestones by offering an alternative to synthetic derived psilocybin at a fraction of the costs, and most importantly this partnership removes all current and future supply chain issues with obtaining GMP psilocybin for our own research and the research of any US-based Institution researching psychedelics."

Seite 1 von 2
HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAVN Life Announces Supply and Distribution MOU with Mycrodose Therapeutics The partnership is a integral step in the The Company's path to market in the U.S., achieving one of its most important milestones to-dateVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing
Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of VMT01 in ...
ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21HAVN Life kündigt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Horizon Grocery + Wellness an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.09.21HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Horizon Grocery + Wellness
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21HAVN Life unterzeichnet mit Mycotopia Therapies eine Vereinbarung zur Belieferung mit Psilocybin
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Supply Psilocybin for Mycotopia Therapies
Accesswire | Analysen