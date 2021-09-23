AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
We are initiating coverage of About You with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 26.50, offering an upside of c. 24%. We are impressed by the agility of AY’s business model, and revenue growth prospects.
What’s it all about?
We are initiating coverage of About You with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 26.50, offering an upside of c. 24%. We are impressed by the agility of AY’s business model, and revenue growth prospects through multiple secular and structural growth drivers. Further, we believe that the company’s B2B business, including its highly scalable SaaS E-commerce solution, has the potential to become a strong margin contributor in the long-term. However, in the short-term the company faces ramp-up costs from its expansion. We expect a break even on operating level earliest in FY 23/24E.
Wertpapier
