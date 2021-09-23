checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?

We are initiating coverage of About You with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 26.50, offering an upside of c. 24%. We are impressed by the agility of AY’s business model, and revenue growth prospects.

 

We are initiating on the new kid on the online fashion market block - About You. The recent SDAX addition strikes with high growth rates and more to come through international expansion.

 

What’s it all about?

We are initiating coverage of About You with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 26.50, offering an upside of c. 24%. We are impressed by the agility of AY’s business model, and revenue growth prospects through multiple secular and structural growth drivers. Further, we believe that the company’s B2B business, including its highly scalable SaaS E-commerce solution, has the potential to become a strong margin contributor in the long-term. However, in the short-term the company faces ramp-up costs from its expansion. We expect a break even on operating level earliest in FY 23/24E.

