Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Despite the approval for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by the FDA back in August, vaccine hesitancy in the USA persists and is unlikely to disappear. Now with what PFE/BNTX are calling encouraging results for their Covid-19 vaccine trial on kids in hand, it's expected that parents are going to be even more hesitant to jab their own children. Reports of heart inflammation are adding fuel to the fire, spurning closer studies into myocarditis risk taking place inIsrael and the USA, and Canada particularly with mRNA vaccines such as those from Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), while earlier this year multiple European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) over worries about blood clots. While these manufacturers are standing by their safety and efficacy, a new study on the hapten-modified spike protein used in the BVX-0320 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) (OTCQB:BVAXF) is giving hope to another method that could potentially mitigate some of these abnormal life-threatening side effects.

Albeit rare, life-threatening side effects, such as abnormal blood clotting or myocarditis can be the result from either recombinant full-length or partial Spike protein—which are found in currently available vaccines. These toxicities may be caused by unwanted binding of the vaccine spike protein to ACE2 receptors in the heart or platelet factor 4.

The BVX-0320 vaccine for Covid-19 from BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) (OTCQB:BVAXF) comprises a portion of the spike protein that is modified by utilizing haptenized protein technology based on the work of the immunologist and Nobel laureate Dr. Karl Landsteiner.

James Passin, CEO of BioVaxys, stated: "Haptenization, as a method to inhibit the ACE2-binding ability of the s-spike protein, while increasing its immunogenicity, may prove to play a critical role in global Covid-19 vaccine development and deployment strategies, as public health authorities consider options for repeated seasonal vaccine boosters in the context of reported, albeit rare, adverse effects and apparent waning immunity."